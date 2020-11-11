Malawi: Chakwera to Rename Mombera to Inkosi Mbelwa University, Construct New Mzuni Campus

10 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

President Chakwera to complete the construction of Mombera University which it says will be renamed to M'mbelwa University.

Former President, Peter Mutharika laid a foundation stone for construction of the university in 2015, but since then only tar-marked roads have taken shape.

Speaking during the Weekly State House Briefings held at Mzuzu State Lodge on Monday, State House Press Secretary who is also President Lazarus Chakwera's spokesperson, Brian Banda hinted that construction of the university is among the priority government projects in Northern Region.

He said when completed, the university will be called M'mbelwa University in fulfillment of the campaign promise the Chakwera administration made during the election.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime neglected the project while the plaque former president Peter Mutharika unveiled in 2015. the university will According to Banda, President Chakwera wants the university to be called Inkosi Mbelwa University now that the Mombela name is cursed.

Chakwera, apart from promising completion of Mbelwa University, would also construct new Mzuzu University (Mzuni) campus which will diversify programs and increase intake of leaners for the college, according to Banda.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

