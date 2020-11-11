Malawi Says South Africa Key Partner, to Maintain Strong Historical Ties

Government says bilateral working visits by President Lazarus Chakwera is helping Malawi regaining its position of influence within the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Region.

Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs and International cooperation Elsienhower Mkaka said this ahead of the State President's two-day working visit to the Republic of South Africa.

Mkaka says there is need to cement the long-time relationship between the two countries as it stands to benefit the people of the two countries in all areas of development.

"South Africa being the largest partner in Africa, the two leaders will among other things discuss the issues surrounding trade and mining. These are the issues that matter the most to most Malawians living in South Africa and beyond", explained Mkaka.

He further pointed that the President Chakwera's visit to South Africa is a milestone as it will further strengthen trade opportunities to the two countries and attract potential investors.

"It is very crucial to maintain a health relationship and discuss matters that do matter to people in terms of trade between the two countries,"stressed Mkaka.

Mkaka also emphasized on the need for the regional integration and closer economic collaboration in all the key sectors.

"SADC as a region talks about the closer integration, industrialization and more important things such as value addition and matters that are of value to the development of the country hence the need for southern African countries to work together", pointed Mkaka

He further also expressed concern that Malawi for a long time has been not an active member of regional and international bodies such as Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), SADC and the United Nations hence the need to closely interact with other members within these bodies.

Mkaka says the visit will also provide an opportunity to the two leaders to learn from each other and maintain the foundation for a health strong relationship adding the discussions will focus on the strengthening of economic cooperation.

President Chakwera has recently been visiting neighboring countries such as Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania and Zimbabwe in order to strengthen Malawi's bilateral relationships.

South Africa remains the largest trade partner to Malawi and richest in Southern Africa and maintains excellent diplomatic relations with Malawi.

