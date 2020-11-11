Kenya: World's 'Best Teacher' Peter Tabichi Bags Another Prestigious Global Award

Kanyiri Wahito/Daily Nation
Peter Mokaya Tabichi.
11 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Peter Tabichi, the Nakuru based teacher who won the Global Teacher Prize last year, has bagged yet another international award.

Tabichi, 37, has been conferred the 2020 Ahimsa Award by the Trustees of the Institute of Jainology in London.

The Institute of Jainlology (IOJ) represents 32 UK-based Jain organisations in government and inter-religious affairs and this year's award was announced at the 18th Jain All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Ahimsa Day meeting last month.

He was chosen for this year's honour for his work in dramatically improving attendance at his school, reducing levels of local violence and even teaching local communities how to grow crops that can resist famine hence improving food security.

"That Jainology is all about non-violence and compassion, is very dear to my heart as a religious man," Tabichi said while acknowledging the award.

The Ahimsa Award is an annual award given by IOJ in recognition of individuals who embody and promote the principles of Ahmisa which roots for non-violence.

"He personifies peace, love and compassion in his work with both his students and his community, and truly represents the message of Ahimsa. We look forward to seeing his ongoing success as well as being a beacon for teachers community leaders everywhere," said IOJ Managing Trustee Dr Mehool Sanghrajka.

Tabichi made history last year when he became the first teacher from Africa to win the prestigious Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize.

The Mathematics and Science teacher at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Nakuru County was named the winner of the Sh100 million ($1 million) award during a ceremony held in Dubai.

Tabichi, who beat nine other finalists who were selected from a list of 10,000 applicants for the global award, donates 80 per cent of his monthly salary to help poor students.

Besides inspiring his students to succeed with few resources and equipment, Tabichi, a Catholic Franciscan Brother who teaches chemistry and mathematics, was recognised for giving away 80 per cent of his monthly salary to help the poor.

