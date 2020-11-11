Kenya: Electoral Commission to Procure Ballot Papers Locally

The electoral commission wants to procure its ballot papers locally in what it said will be 10 times cheaper than getting them from abroad.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said they are committed to reducing the cost of elections, which have been high due to procurement of ballot papers from abroad, failure by the electoral body to re-use quality polls materials from previous elections as well as legal provisions that bind the commission in terms of costs like number of polling stations.

"For the Kibra by-election, we paid Sh30 per ballot paper procured locally. When we procure from outside, we usually pay between Sh120 and Sh150 per ballot paper. But we went outside because of the trust element," Mr Chebukati said in an interview on Citizen TV on Monday.

"If all our stakeholders can agree we do the ballot papers locally, we can reduce the cost of elections significantly. Like for the (proposed BBI) referendum, we can have a ballot paper worth Sh10 or Sh12 because it is a single Yes or No answer ballot."