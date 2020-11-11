Nigeria: Umahi, Secondus, Other PDP Leaders in Closed-Door Meeting

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. Dave Umahi yesterday met with the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus and other leaders of the main opposition party in Abuja.

Other members of the PDP's National Working Committee (NWC) that attended the meeting held at the Ebonyi Governor's Lodge in Abuja were the party's Financial Secretary, Mr. Abdullahi Maibasira; National Women Leader, Mariya Waziri; Senator Sulieman Nazif; Deputy National Secretary, Mr. Agbo Emmanuel and National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobondu (rtd).

The closed-door meeting, it was learnt, was part of last-minute efforts to stop the governor from joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which he claimed would protect the interest of the South-East in the 2023 elections.

THISDAY gathered that there strong indications that the planned defection of the Governor of Ebonyi State to the ruling APC has been blocked by the South-east bigwigs of the ruling party.

The blocking of the governor's defection, it was gathered, was plotted by some members of the National Assembly and ministers from the South-east.

THISDAY was told that these stakeholders made it clear to the Ebonyi State governor that the APC presidential ticket is not for grabs by him.

It was also gathered that the defection move was perfected and sealed during Umahi's recent visit to Abuja where he met with APC top hierarchy.

THISDAY also gathered that a lot of activities are being lined up at the PA Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, where the governor and others have perfected plans to officially defect, probably this week.

However, a source close to the Mala Buni-led APC said though the Ebonyi State governor is welcomed to the party, the APC cannot just give him the presidential ticket, adding that nothing indicates that the APC ticket has been zoned to the South-east.

However, Umahi was said to have not given up as he told Secondus and other PDP leaders that he would join the ruling party unless the PDP zones the 2023 Presidency to South-east.