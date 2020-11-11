Liberia: International Program Incorporated Dedicates National Headquarters in Kakata

Kakata — An American-Liberian non-for-profit organization, Children's Healthcare International Program Incorporated (CHIP, INC), has dedicated its national headquarters and announced plan to embark on the construction of a women and children healthcare facility.

Speaking at the dedicatory ceremony recently in Kakata, the Country Representative of CHIP-Liberia said since the establishment of the organization in Liberia in 2006, it has being involved with several programs in the areas of agriculture, women empowerment, healthcare delivery, education, and providing livelihood support to unprivileged groups.

Ton Kekula recounted that under CHIP-Liberia's healthcare component of its programs; the organization created Coronavirus awareness and distributed food and anti-covid-19 materials to various vulnerable groups in Liberia.

"CHIP first activities were the distribution of anti-covid-19 assorted items including hand-washing buckets, disinfectants, locally-made facemasks, bags of rice, cartons of fresh fish and gallons of red to several households and institutions in Margibi and Montserrado Counties", Mr. Kekula disclosed.

Kekula revealed that some of these donations were made to several vulnerable groups, including the Children Future Program and Little Angel Daycare and Orphanage, alone with market women in Todee District, Montserrado County.

He, however, noted that CHIP remains committed in helping to accelerate the development and forward match of Liberia through the implementation of its programs.

Meanwhile, as part of effort in fostering the organization's agenda, Mr. Kekula disclosed that CHIP-Liberia intent to shortly embark on the construction of a state-of-art healthcare facility in Margibi County that could cater to the healthcare needs of women and children, especially those from impoverished households.

For her part, the Executive Director of Children's Healthcare International Program Incorporated (CHIP, INC), who is a US-based Liberian, speaking through a proxy, said the dedication of CHIP's office was no mistake because it was destined to be open long since.

Margaret Sie-Tolbert: "We are dedicating CHIP's office in Kakata because this is where I worked tirelessly during the civil war providing services to various communities for months. So coming back to Kakata is just like yesterday".

Mrs. Sie-Tolbert intimated that her return to Kakata through Children's Healthcare International Program Incorporated (CHIP, INC) is to work together with the people to make thing better for them and their children.

"We can no longer depend on missionaries, donors, the government or the government officials, or the man next door. We have to do it ourselves. If we need a clean environment, we must keep our environment and work amongst ourselves", she said.

Continuing Mrs. Sie-Tolbert added: "I'm only reminding us today that I'm here to encourage each and everyone that we can start from Kakata and spread the good work unto every part of Liberia through love one another. We do not need outsiders to come under the pretense of helping us but stealing all of our resources. We can help ourselves".