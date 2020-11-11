Liberia: Evangelist Says Liberians 'Ungrateful'

The Executive Director of a faith - based institution Emmanuel Love Ministry, Evangelist Donatus S. Nayensuabo says Liberians are ungrateful set of people who turn their back on God and deliberately refuse to preach the full gospel.

"Let me say the reason why this country continues to dwell on a narrow path where ritualistic killings, corruption [are] all on the rampage is because we turn our back [on] God," Evangelist Nayensuabo said Tuesday, 10 November at the program marking the 198th Anniversary of the Gospel Day.

The celebration was held under the theme: "Christ Gospel Our Inheritance," from Acts 7: 7 and is meant for every citizen to preach the gospel in Africa. According to Evangelist Nayensuabo, people only pray to God whenever they are facing challenges, something he says is responsible for the backwardness of Liberia.

According to him, the day has been set aside for citizens to come together and offer prayer to God. "If we were celebrating the gospel, we wouldn't be talking about corruption, ritualistic killings, economic hardship and other factors that continue to pull this nation down," he says.

He observes that people are everywhere complaining about touch times, but yet they forget that God allows the devil to work to test their faith before he God shows himself that he needs to be worshiped at all times.

Additionally, Evangelist Nayensuabo explains that the time will come where foreigners will leave their various countries and come to Liberia to settle in search of peace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But he cautions that for such to happen, citizens in the country must acknowledge that the gospel is Liberia's inheritance, and at such they must ensure the preaching of the gospel in ever connor.

At the same time the evangelist uses the occasion to call on Liberians to know the true essence of which this country was established, suggesting that preaching and teaching the gospel will move the country forward.

Giving the history of the Gospel Day, J.N Dunbar says the nation was established to worship, serve, glorify, and proclaim the true and living God, and the good of Jesus Christ in Christopolis, Christosethnon in Africa, and the World at large.

According to Dunbar, God established Christopolis as the center of the gospel and the Christian faith in this corrupt world that the everlasting gospel may be preached from it and in all Christosethnon, Africa and the world at large.