Liberia: 4Kids International Urges Liberian Youths to Embrace Education

10 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

The executive director for 4Kids International Tyson Smith Berry urges youth across Liberia to engage in education for a better Liberia.

He challenges youth to have passion for building themselves especially, thinking about their education.

Speaking at the official launch of the organization in the Monrovia City Hall over the weekend, Berry reminded that this is the time for youth to retell the story by engaging in capacity-building empowering themselves.

He said the organization has undertaken several projects in schools and communities in Monrovia and its environs and written several project proposals.4Kids International, according to him, established its branch in Liberia in 2017, reaching out to children and youths through schools, community centers and community based organizations.

He explained the NGO uses specially-designed activities to enhance quality education, improve health and foster peace among youths and communities. He disclosed plan to build an academic hub for school-going kids and a youth center to empower Liberian youths.

"4Kids International work in the country to achieve its goals set by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) and buttresses efforts of government", Berry added.

The program brought together government line ministries, stakeholders, Lawmakers, international partners, media practitioners, Civil Society Organizations and hundreds of youths.

