Liberia: Health Ministry Explains Doctors' Transfer

10 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

Liberia's chief medical officer and deputy minister of health Dr. Francis Kateh says government has no plan to withdraw doctors from the Phebe Hospital in Bong County, as being speculated in the public.

Speaking to OK fm (99.5) on Tuesday in Monrovia Dr. Kateh said the Phebe Hospital is over 95% supported by the Government of Liberia, including salary for employees unlike other religious hospital like ELWA Hospital in Paynesville.

He explains due to shortage of doctors at Rennie Hospital in Kakata, Margibi County the Ministry of Health recently transferred two of the nine doctors from Pbebe hospital to Rennie to adequately serve the health needs of citizens in the county.

According Dr. Kateh, one of three medical doctors at Rennie Hospital was recently suspended so the two doctors from Phebe are going to augment the strength of doctors there.

Liberia has a doctor-patients ratio of 1:1000, according to date from the Ministry of Health, making it one of the countries in West Africa with serious health challenges. Asked whether government is planning to recall all doctors from Phebe Hospital by December, he said such information is baseless.

"That is not true, why will we want to hamper the health needs of Bong County? The government has sole responsibility to cater to all of its citizens that fall within the country's limit so there is no way the government is thinking of moving all of the doctors from Phebe", Dr. Kateh clarifies.

Recent reports coming out of Bong County said the Ministry of Health has recalled two doctors from the Phebe Hospital in reaction to hospital board's decision to reject transfer of Dr. Jefferson Sibley.

But Dr. Kateh said government took the action based on where urgent needs are and for now, Rennie Hospital has limited doctors, so they decided to move quickly in redeploying two doctors there to save lives.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.