Zimbabwe: Govt Ignores U.S. Dollar Pay Demands, Hikes Wages By 40%

GOVERNMENT has ignored demands for US dollar wages or Zimbabwean dollar equivalent by teachers, announcing Tuesday it had increased the educators' salaries by 40 percent.

This will see a teacher now earning $18 000.

The amount is almost equivalent to US$180.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing in Harare Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said government has noted its obligation to give teachers decent wages.

"Noting its obligations to pay a decent wage, Government has reviewed upwards the salary increase offer to Civil Servants to 40% which will be awarded to Deputy Director grade and below.

"In addition to the salary increase, the teachers will also be awarded a 10% risk allowance.

"The new basic salary package for the teacher is now ZW$18 237, which is above the Poverty Datum Line (PDL).

"This means that the compounded review percentage of the teacher grade salary is 1 284% since the beginning of the year. The lowest paid civil servant will receive a salary of ZW$14 528. This is effective from 1st November 2020."

Zimbabwean civil servants fronted by vocal teachers unions have been demanding a return to US dollar wages arguing the country has, by default, re-dollarised and they could nolonger afford paying rentals and also be able to feed their families.

Teachers have been on strike since the delayed resumption of the school calendar following an unprecedentedly long Covid-19 induced break.

Government insists it has no money to meet the wage demands by its restive workforce.