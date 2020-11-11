Zimbabwe: Gweru Student Electrocuted, Another Dies After Fall From Mango Tree

A HIGH school student at a Gweru boarding school was Sunday electrocuted while washing his blankets in a tub at his hostel.

Collen Chinyemba was a student at Nkululeko High School.

In describing the tragic death of the 16-year-old, Midlands Police Spokesperson Joel Goko said Chiremba, whose home is in Harare, suffered the misfortune while doing some laundry.

"We received news of the tragic death of a 16-year-old student at Nkululeko High School.

"We heard that the learner was washing his blankets in a tub in the boys' hostel when he then tried to steady himself by holding on to a metal pinned to the wall and was electrocuted," Goko said.

The school authorities rushed with the boy to Gweru General Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The boy's death comes at a time students were not receiving sufficient supervision in their respective learning institutions due to the continued strike by teachers.

Meanwhile, in a related incident, a Form 3 student from Rutendo High School in Kwekwe Sunday fell and died from a mango tree he had climbed to fetch the fruit.

Redcliff Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva confirmed the tragedy.

"It's true I heard that a student from Rutendo died after falling from a mango tree. I am however, yet to get details of what really transpired," Masiyatsva said.

Area councillor Makanyara Piki told this publication that the now deceased passed on at Kwekwe General Hospital.

Sources said a day before his death the now deceased nearly drowned at Green Dam in Redcliff where he had gone to swim with his friends.