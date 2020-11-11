Kenya: Arusha Rally Winner Karan Hugely Talented and Going Places

The talented, young Kenyan driver Karan Patel, appears to be gradually mastering the Ford Fiesta R5.

He is one of the few Kenyan drivers with machines eligible to compete in the FIA World Championship and will fly the national flag at the 2021 WRC Safari Rally.

Karan demonstrated his driving skills in Arusha last week where he won the third round of Tanzania National Rally Championship.

Navigated by Tausef Khan, he won all the five competitive stages.

This was his first competitive race after more than seven months of inactivity following the outbreak of Covid-19.

He was also victorious in Arusha in 2018, then navigated by James Mwangi. Karan has been struggling to develop his car to meet local road conditions.

He finished fourth in Nyahururu in March but had a month earlier retired in the Guru Nanak Rally.

He also failed to finish in Eldoret and Meru last year.

The Tanzanian event, which attracted five Kenyans, served as the perfect platform to warm-up Kenyans machines ahead of a possible resumption of the national championship subject to the approval of title sponsor KCB Bank.

Activities of motorsport and all other sporting disciplines were suspended by the government last March as part of measures to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

However, the government approved the resumption of non-contact sports events recently under strict health protocols.

The Arusha rally, which was 215.58km long, 116.2km competitive, was like a KNRC affair. Kenyan veteran Ian Duncan, driving a bulky but swift Nissan Patrol pick-up, finished second, 1.33 minutes behind Karan.

Three other Kenyans -- Evans Kavisi, Hamza Anwar and Hussein Malik also took part.

Malik suffered differential problems before the start.

Anwar missed a podium position after suffering mechanical problems in the last section and had to settle for fourth position. He was followed by Kavisi.

There good showing was very encouraging and proved that lack of action at home has not dismissed their skills despite the Covid-19 scare.

Like Patel, several Kenyans have also acquired the R5 machines, which are eligible to compete in the second and third-tier categories of the FIA WRC.

The coming days will be very interesting with all possibilities indication the Safari Rally is still, on the FIA card, next year. Many drivers can seek competition in other parts of Africa to keep themselves active.

Rally activities resumed on June 1 in Tanzania after President John Magufuli lifted the suspension of sporting activities presenting drivers from the region with opportunities to race.

In fact, rallying in the region also gives east African drivers a chance to help each other especially young ones to grow competition-wise.

It also helps in regional integration.Tanzanians, Ugandans and Rwandan drivers helped spice the appeal of the Safari Rally as a round of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) for 19 years.

Historically, each of the three east African countries used to field their own national heroes from the times of the Coronation Safari from 1953.

Tanzania claimed the 1966/67 Safari crown through Bert Shankland. The late Shekhar Mehta, whom Ugandan dictator Idi Amin Dada claimed was one of their own, won his first of five titles in 1973, the year the East African Safari Rally dream was killed by political differences in the region.

It later became a Kenyan-run and organised event. Ugandans have been successful in the KNRC for a long time with the late Riyaz Kurji winning the 2004 ARC Safari, while Emmanuel Kato distinguishing himself as a world-class driver in the WRC Safari in the 1990s against top foreign professionals.