Tanzania: NGOs in Zanzibar Given Opportunity to Discuss Policy, Law

11 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MEMBERS of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) here are being encouraged to discuss and give their views on the proposed 'NGOs policy and bill' before completing the process on legal framework.

"Read, understand, and give your opinion for consideration in the proposed 'NGOs law and policy' in-pipeline for improvement," the Registrar of NGOs in Zanzibar, Mr Ahmed Khalid said at the opening of stakeholders' workshop on policy and law.

He said that the plan to improve policy and law (An Act to provide for registration on Non-Governmental Organization with a view to coordinate and regulate activities on Non-Governmental Organization in Zanzibar) is a confirmation that the government recognizes the role of NGOs in the country's development.

"Since we recognize you, we want to have serious NGOs in the country, because it is important to have NGOs that can make a difference and support the government's development agenda," he said.

As its name implies, the main objective of the planned reforms is to guide the more than 2300 registered NGOs to improve performance, and that the government will remain with powers to monitor and de-register NGOs that are weak and violate regulations.

He said that NGOs in Zanzibar are engaged in different sectors, including democracy, good governance, corruption, health, women's rights, children's rights, the environment, media and development, to mention just a few, but most of the NGOs are "Not existing, or un-organized with no annual report."

Mr Salim Mohamed Abdalla from the Attorney General's office presented the proposed 'NGOs bill- 2020' draft, and lawyer Ms Harusi Miraji Mpatani presented to the participants "the proposed NGOs policy.

The lawyers informed members of NGOs at the gathering held in Unguja-Ukuu village in South Unguja that the 'Bill for an Act, and the policy will be presented to higher level discussion making bodies, including the House of Representatives.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.