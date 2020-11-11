Tanzania: NGOs in Zanzibar Given Opportunity to Discuss Policy, Law

MEMBERS of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) here are being encouraged to discuss and give their views on the proposed 'NGOs policy and bill' before completing the process on legal framework.

"Read, understand, and give your opinion for consideration in the proposed 'NGOs law and policy' in-pipeline for improvement," the Registrar of NGOs in Zanzibar, Mr Ahmed Khalid said at the opening of stakeholders' workshop on policy and law.

He said that the plan to improve policy and law (An Act to provide for registration on Non-Governmental Organization with a view to coordinate and regulate activities on Non-Governmental Organization in Zanzibar) is a confirmation that the government recognizes the role of NGOs in the country's development.

"Since we recognize you, we want to have serious NGOs in the country, because it is important to have NGOs that can make a difference and support the government's development agenda," he said.

As its name implies, the main objective of the planned reforms is to guide the more than 2300 registered NGOs to improve performance, and that the government will remain with powers to monitor and de-register NGOs that are weak and violate regulations.

He said that NGOs in Zanzibar are engaged in different sectors, including democracy, good governance, corruption, health, women's rights, children's rights, the environment, media and development, to mention just a few, but most of the NGOs are "Not existing, or un-organized with no annual report."

Mr Salim Mohamed Abdalla from the Attorney General's office presented the proposed 'NGOs bill- 2020' draft, and lawyer Ms Harusi Miraji Mpatani presented to the participants "the proposed NGOs policy.

The lawyers informed members of NGOs at the gathering held in Unguja-Ukuu village in South Unguja that the 'Bill for an Act, and the policy will be presented to higher level discussion making bodies, including the House of Representatives.