Tanzania: Mara River Conservation in Pipeline

11 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ambrose Wantaigwa, Tarime

THE conservation of wildlife in the Serengeti National Park faces a growing risk as a result of human activities, including gold mining along the banks of the Mara River.

The country's wildlife research institute (TARI) has warned residents around the reserve to avoid discharging chemical substances as a result of gold cleansing into the river, which is also used to feed wildlife.

Speaking at the Mara-Mori forum in Tarime aimed at conserving ecology in the Serengeti National Park, TARI Director, Dr Emmanuel Masenga said locals should avoid deforestation and dumping waste in the Mara River.

He said the conservation of the river that flows through the center of the Serengeti reserve is important for wildlife.

"The tourism industry is one of the most reliable sources of revenue for the government as thousands of tourists visit the park annually due to good environmental stewardship," said Dr. Masenga.

An environmental coordinator from the international World Wide Fund (WWF), Kanun Kanuni said residents living alongside the Serengeti and Masai Mara reserves in neighboring Kenya have been regularly trained on environmental conservation.

He said the Mara River conservation program involves government officials, traditional elders and stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations in a campaign to plant trees and cultivate environmentally friendly crops.

He noted that over the past two years they have provided education to small-scale miners on the best ways to refine gold and avoid the use of hazardous chemicals such as mercury along the Mara River.

"We are assisting small-scale miners to carry out their productive activities, including small-scale mining, in accordance with environmental regulations and to avoid spilling toxic water into the river," he said.

The Mara-Mori Forum in partnership with the WWF is running the Mara River conservation project in the Serengeti and Masai Mara National Parks in Kenya for the sake of wildlife security.

