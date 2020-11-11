Tanzania: Tamwa Decry Increase in Rape Cases

LAW enforcement agencies have to impose strong legal measures against rapists who are wreaking havoc in Zanzibar, Tanzania Media Women's Association, Zanzibar (TAMWA, ZNZ) has advised.

The organization has decried the alarming rate of rape cases, with a single culprit committing a series of child molestation.

"This indicates that these rapists are not afraid of the law enforcement agencies despite efforts by law enforcers and other organizations to combat the problem," charged TAMWA, ZNZ Director, Dr Mzuri Issa.

She claimed in a statement here on Tuesday that the tendency by some rapists of raping one child after another and getting away with it shows that they have nothing to fear, challenging the law enforcers to intensify punitive efforts.

TAMWA, ZNZ has recently recorded three rape cases in Chimba, North Pemba; Jombwe, South Pemba; and Mahonda in North Unguja.

According to a member from the network that fights gender based violence in North Pemba region's Micheweni district, Ms Riziki Ali Hamad, 21-year old Hafidh Mahmoud Khamis is accused of raping two children at Tumbe, his place of residence.

Ms Hamad has identified the ages of the victimized children as six and seven years, saying the tragic incident happened in Chimba on October 9, 2020.

"The incident happened as residents were preparing themselves to go to the mosque...the perpetrator took the children to Bule bush, threatened them with a knife as he forcibly undressed and raped them," said Ms Riziki.

TAMWA ZNZ's Pemba Coordinator, Fat-hiya Mussa Said who received information from the GBV network in Mkoani District, South Pemba, stated that a man known as Salmini Musa Juma (29), a resident of Jombwe, is alleged to have raped three children, two of them aged five years and one six years old.

The Mahonda case involved Burhani Ismail Issa (28), a resident of Matetema North B District, who stands accused of raping two children of the same family, nine and 10-year olds.

According to TAMWA follow-up, all the three cases are currently at different stages of legal remedies, with Chimba case still at the police stage while Jombwe case is at the Southern Regional Court. Mahonda is at the Court of Mahonda, North District B, Unguja.