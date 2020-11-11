Tanzania: Over 2,800 Bukoba Candidates Sit for Form Two Examinations

AT least 2,865 registered candidates are sitting for the National Form Two examinations in Bukoba Municipal Council, which is scheduled to take nearly two weeks from November 8th to November 20th, this year.

Bukoba Municipal Council Education Officer (secondary), Emmanuel Ebeneza explained that out of the number, 1,551 candidates (54.13 per cent) are boys while 1,314 candidates (45.86 per cent) are girls.

"There is an increase of 168 candidates compared to last year where about 2,697 candidates sat for the exams. Out of the number 1,234 candidates (45.75 per cent) are boys while 1,463 candidates (54.24 per cent) are girls.

Seven candidates have special needs- five candidates are blind while two others are physically impaired, and there are a total of 34 examination centres," he said.

National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) Executive Secretary, Dr Charles Msonde revealed that a total of 646,148 candidates in the nation are sitting for the examinations.

Out of the number, 301,831 candidates (46.71 per cent) are boys while 344,317 (53.29 per cent) are girls.

There is an increase of 36,646 candidates (5.7 per cent), compared to last year where about 609,502 candidates sat for the examinations.

Dr Msonde appealed to invigilators to ensure there is an enabling environment for the exercise to be conducted smoothly at all centres and adequate security to curb cheating and any forms of malpractices.

He explained that candidates with special needs will be given additional ten minutes in mathematics tests and ten minutes in other subjects as per Necta regulations.

Dr Msonde warned owners of private examination centres to avoid meddling in the examinations, stressing that Necta will not hesitate to revoke their licenses if any will be found to have violated Necta guidelines.

"They should take the examinations seriously in assessing the proficiency of students during their period in schools as they prepare to join a higher level of education.

Results from these examinations help identify areas that are lagging behind and need to be focused on for improvements," he said.