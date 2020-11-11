Tanzania: Construction of Autism Centre in Mwanza to Start Soon

OVER 70 children in Mwanza Region suffer from autism-related problem, a situation which calls for joint efforts from various stakeholders as plans are afoot to construct a 500m/- centre in the area.

Executive Director of a non-governmental organisation 'Living Together Autistic Foundation' (Li-TAFO), Engineer Shangwe Mgaya told the Daily News that despite an increase in autism cases in the region, there is no specific health facility that deals with the problem.

She said instead, the foundation in collaboration with other stakeholders, including Bugando Medical Centre have been advising and encouraging parents to take their children for speech therapy, physiotherapy, and behavioral therapy at various places.

"Only ten out of the 70 children have been served with physiotherapy at Bugando hospital. We have been advising parents to take the rest (children) to Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro-based hospitals," she said.

She added that autism victims face lack of special schools and socialization centers that deal with the problem.

Worse still, she lamented, many mothers with autistic children have been experiencing humiliation and family break-ups, including herself, after her husband disappeared when she delivering her son, who is now 9 years old.

"I established this Foundation purposely to help children with autism, but also to create awareness in the community on this problem as well as put in place positive strategies on how to deal with this type of children," she said.

She added that in efforts of seeking for more solutions forchallenges facing autism victims, Li-TAFO is organising a one-day conference which is to be held next week in Mwanza city.

The meeting is expected to bring together 150 participants from various government institutions, development stakeholders, media practitioners and autism victims. The regional commissioner, Mr John Mongella is expected to officiate the event.

For her part, Li-TAFO Assistant Director, Dr Nuru Sewa stressed that the conference is also aimed at creating awareness over autism-related issues, as well as mobilising financial resources from members of the public for resolving related challenges that face affected children.

She said the organisation is looking forward to construct a centre in the city that will help resolve the problem.

"We are set to organise a fundraising event next year and invite various stakeholders from across the country to support us. It will contain classrooms, offices, hostel, and conference apartments, and will be for among others, promoting the children's talents for their better future," she said.