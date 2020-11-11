Tanzania: Talks On New Tanga Cement Plant in Arusha On Progress

11 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANGA Cement Plc has said talks with the government on new cement grinding plant in Arusha region on progress.

The new investment cement grinding plant would cater for the growing high demand for cement in the local market.

The Tanga Cement Plant's Country Executive, Mr Ben Lema said this in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday said that with the construction of the project, the factory will be able to produce between 500,000 to 750,000 tonnes per annum.

The new investment will be able to provide jobs to Tanzanians and ultimately contribute to the national income.

"We are still in talks with the government on a project to build a cement grinding plant in Arusha that will move services closer to the people of the Northern Region zone and other surrounding areas.

The talks started in 2016 and are not yet completed. We want to continue supporting the government industrialisation drive, "Lema said.

Currently, Tanga Cement Plc is transporting its cement to the Northern zone regions using a freight train that was inaugurated in Arusha recently after being out of operations for about 30 years.

Regarding the rise of cement prices in the country, Mr Lema said that in the case of Tanga Cement Plc has not raised the price but the plans is to increase cement price in January next year so as to make the shareholders get dividend.

"We have not increased the price of cement yet. These prices that have been in use since May 2020 vary depending on transportation costs," he said.

During the Corona pandemic, Tanga Cement PLC gained a high demand for cement where production reached 108,000 tonnes in October from 95,000 tonnes to 98,000 tonnes per month.

The Tanga Cement Plc factory produces 1,250,000 to 1,260,000 tonnes of cement per year.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.