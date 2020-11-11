Ethiopian Wins 'Customer Choice Airline of the Year Award'

Pan-African carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has won the 'Customer Choice Airline of The Year Award' at the just-ended National Customer Service Awards held in Accra, AviationGhana reported.

Ethiopian beat off stiff competition from other renowned international airlines operating in the country based on customers' appreciation for Ethiopian's on-board and on-ground service, on-time performance and its key role in helping bring Ghanaians stranded abroad back home at the height of the current pandemic.

Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines, Yemisrach Alemayehu, noted that the award affirms the airline's high quality of service and shows that Ethiopian is a customer-focused airline with global service delivery standard.

"The award will encourage all of us at Ethiopian Airlines to do more, continuously improve our customer service, and remain the leader in customer service in the country.", Yemisrach said.

Yemisrach added that the Airline's Accra- Lomé-New York service launched in October, presents another fine opportunity to delight its Ghanaian customers both on-board and on-ground.

Ethiopian has also taken delivery of two Airbus A350, one of the new planes from French aircraft manufacturer Airbus, to better serve its passengers in its home region and abroad.

The planes are all configured to accommodate 30 business class passengers and 318 economy class passengers.