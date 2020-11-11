Tanzania: Mwinyi to Inaugurate House of Reps

ZANZIBAR House of Representatives members on Tuesday endorsed Ms Mgeni Hassan Juma as Deputy Speaker of the House, ahead of the official opening of the legislative body this afternoon.

Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi is expected to inaugurate the House of Representatives today to usher in a new era for Indian Ocean semi-autonomous archipelagos.

All 67 members in the House approved the lone candidate to retain her seat, which she had served for five years-2015 to 2020.

In her appreciation message, the Deputy Speaker pledged to serve the house diligently, providing equal opportunity to all members.

She particularly thanked her prior challenger, Mwanaasha Khamis Juma for her bravery in joining the race for the second highest seat in the house.

Ruling CCM's Special Committee of the National Executive Council (NEC), Zanzibar, on Monday endorsed Mgeni and Mwanaasha candidature for the seat but only the name of Mgeni was on Tuesday presented in the House for voting.

House Speaker Zubeir Ali Maulid read before the house a communiqué from the Vuga-based State House; informing the legislators that Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi will this afternoon address and officially open the 10th House of Representatives.

Expected in the House for the inaugural event are East African Legislative Assembly Speaker Ngoga Martin, Zanzibar Chief Justice Omar Othman Makungu, First Lady Mariam Mwinyi among other personages.

Opening the Special Committee meeting on Monday, CCM Vice-Chairman, Zanzibar, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, implored CCM members, fans and supporters to remain united in defending the party interests.

He said despite the ruling party's landslide victory in the just ended general election, the party leaders, members, fans and supporters have to sustain their unity to keep the party strong.

Speaking at the Kisiwandui CCM main offices, where the meeting was held, President Hussein Mwinyi reaffirmed his commitment to serve Zanzibaris diligently as he had pledged during his election campaigns.

He invited all members of the meeting to constantly advise him and air their views on his performance to enable him keep pace with the country's development speed.

The President also called for post-election peace and unity, urging people; particularly those from the opposition here not to resort to violence to resolve their grievances.

"Let us avoid breach of peace and stability because the price of violence is too high for our people and nation. People are suffering in countries where they are engaged in internal conflicts.

"Elections are over, get back to work with determination to achieve the development goals," Dr Mwinyi said.

Zanzibar Election Commission (ZEC) announced Mwinyi's victory and his ruling CCM, winning majority seats in both Unguja and Pemba, which has in the past elections, been the opposition stronghold.

Most of the political parties which took part in the election have recognised Dr Mwinyi's victory except the ACT-Wazalendo and CHADEMA.

The tenth House of Representatives started its business here on Sunday, with the swearing-in of almost all members and re-election of former Speaker Zubeir Ali Maulid.