Tanzania: Report for Eclampsia, Pregnant Mothers Told

IN a bid to address eclampsia in pregnant women, health experts have advised that they early attend Clinics, where they will be directed on what to do.

Eclampsia is a medical condition in which one or more convulsions occur in a pregnant woman suffering from high blood pressure, often followed by coma and posing a threat to the health of mother and baby.

Explaining, Dr Paul Sanka of Dodoma Regional Referral hospital said there has been an increase in the number of eclampsia cases that calls for attention on effort to address it.

He said should pregnant women start clinics early, it is easy to detect the complication and get proper care in advance to avert any peripheral health danger that might occur during birth.

Dr Sanka said the region is experiencing increasing cases of the disease, adding that they have already started an awareness programme for them to early attendance clinics.

He added that death and disability are among the effects that a woman who develops eclampsia could face, hence, called for their immediate clinics attendance.

"Eclampsia is a severe complication of preeclampsia. It's rare but serious condition where high blood pressure results in seizures during pregnancy. Seizures are periods of disturbed brain activity that can cause episodes of staring, decreased alertness, and convulsions, and hence, I would advise any pregnant woman not to take chances with it," he pointed out.

He further said that eclampsia can follow a condition of high blood pressure and excess protein in the urine during pregnancy (preeclampsia).

Symptoms that signal an increasing risk of eclampsia include upper-right abdominal pain, severe headache and vision and mental status changes.

"Medication can treat and prevent seizures and reduce high blood pressure and for that matter, I appeal pregnant women and their spouses to go for clinics on time so as to ensure the safety of the mother and her baby during pregnancy and when giving birth," added Dr Sanka.

However, he advised women to enrol for family planning programmes voluntarily with their spouses purposely to space and decide on the number of children they want to have.

He was quick to note that currently the number of maternal deaths has drastically decreased courtesy of the Community Health Fund and improved health services.