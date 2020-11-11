Tanzania: Scientists Urged to Research On Ncds

SCIENTISTS in the country have been implored to conduct scientific studies on Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) to provide solutions for the ailments, including prevention and new treatment strategies.

NCDs accounted for 33 per cent of all deaths in the country in 2017 of which a total of 134,600 deaths related to the chronic diseases, according to the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Prof Abel Makubi said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday during the second National Non Communicable Diseases Scientific Conference that the deaths were mainly caused by blood pressure 13 per cent, diabetes 2 per cent, cancer 7 per cent and accidents 11 per cent .

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), NCDs accounted for 41 million deaths annually which is equivalent to 71 per cent of all fatalities occurred in 2016.

Prof Makubi said research institutions and health facilities should direct more efforts in service provision and conduct scientific research to enable citizens to prevent themselves from the diseases and provide new treatment strategies.

"NCDs contribute more than three quarter of global deaths which could be prevented if the ailments were detected earlier while posing a high burden on middle income countries

Lives are cut short by NCDs including heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, sickle cell, accident and kidney diseases, mental illness, illicit drugs and other related chronic diseases," Prof Makubi said.

He added that the diseases have caused a huge loss to the nation by reducing manpower, posing burden on government and individual citizens by creating dependence and high burden in health systems," he said.

Prof Makubi commended scientists who presented various writings to provide scientific evidence on the magnitude of the problem as efforts towards prevention and control of the diseases

"We all witnessed the situation in the past ten years...the government has improved infrastructure and purchased medical equipment which enable scientists to do their work smoothly," he said.

Muhimbili University of health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) Vice Chancellor Prof. Andrea Pembe said that one of the responsibilities of his institution is to conduct research with the purpose of addressing challenges in the health sector.

He pledged to work together with the ministry of health in strengthening preventive measures, treatment and address challenges related to NCDs and other health issues.

Prof Appolinary Kamuhabwa who is the chairman of the preparatory committee said more than 200 scientific research will be presented during the symposium which attracts over 500 participants.