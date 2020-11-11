Nigeria: Two Feared Dead As Hoodlums Attack Edo Police Station

No fewer than two persons were feared dead when the Police Division in Igueben, Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State was reportedly attacked on Monday night by some gunmen, who also made away with arms and ammunition.

This is coming as Mr. Fredrick Shaibu, identified as the younger brother of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Philip Shaibu has been abducted by gunmen.

Report had it that a police Inspector and a constable were allegedly killed during the attack while several others were wounded.

THISDAY gathered that the attackers were said to have stormed the police station around 8 pm, threw dynamites into the premises before gaining access.

They immediately headed for the armoury where arms and ammunition were carted away.

The bodies of the two deceased policemen have been deposited in the mortuary.

The attack has sparked serious protest in the area as the youths took to the streets calling on government to probe the attack because it was not carried out by the indigenes of the town.

The protesting youth have described the attackers as external invaders.

Reacting however, the Public Relations Officer, Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, denied the death of two policemen.

Nwabuzor who acknowledged there was an attack at the Igueben Police station, said "On November 9, 2020 at about 19.30hrs, hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers invaded the Police Station at Igueben. Immediately, the Police personnel mobilised to repel them."

He said during gun duel, one of the suspected armed robber was shot dead, while two policemen were wounded and taken to the hospital.

According to him, one motorcycle, suspected to belong to the robbers was recovered by the police.

The Edo State Police spokesman noted that the command is doing its best to weed out criminal elements in that axis of the state, adding that "as I speak, normalcy has returned to that part of the town".

Meanwhile, Fredrick, identified as the younger brother of Edo State Deputy Governor has been abducted by gunmen.

The kidnap incident was said to have occurred while he was going to drop his kids in school on Monday morning..

However, his abductors were yet to establish any contact with the family.

According to a family source, the abduction of Fredrick took place at Aruogba area, Irhiri in Oredo Local Government Area of the state at about 7 a.m when he was going to drop his children in school.

The gunmen left the children and took away their father.

"The incident has been reported to security agencies, they (kidnappers) have not made any contact with the family. It is believed that the kidnappers came through the river because people who saw the incident said those who kidnapped him escaped through the bushes in the area that leads to the riverside.

"Security agencies have been informed and they are doing everything possible to ensure that he is released unhurt and reunited with his family," said the family source.

However, when contacted for reaction, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Nwabuzor said he was yet to get the full briefing of the incident. "I am not aware of this development yet but I will find out and get back to you".