Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Musa Confident of Super Eagles Win Even Without Fans

11 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Ahmed Musa has stated Nigeria will aim to secure victory over Sierra Leone even without their fans at the newly renovated Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, Benin City.

The Super Eagles will take on the Leone Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Friday before facing the side again in the reverse fixture in Freetown on November 17.

The three-time African champions are leading Group L with six points after victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Gernot Rohr's men could qualify for the next edition of the continental tournament if they beat the Leone Stars home and away.

Aware of this, Musa has revealed his side will leave no stone unturned in their quest to secure maximum points in the double-header.

"It is true we don't know much of the Sierra Leone national team, but we have resolved to play our best game to beat them at our home and away," Musa told the media.

"Two victories over them will give us the ticket to AFCON, so we won't joke with the games.

"Playing without our ever-supportive fans at the newly refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia stadium will not affect our games both in Benin City and Freetown," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.