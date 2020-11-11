Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Musa Confident of Super Eagles Win Even Without Fans

Ahmed Musa has stated Nigeria will aim to secure victory over Sierra Leone even without their fans at the newly renovated Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, Benin City.

The Super Eagles will take on the Leone Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Friday before facing the side again in the reverse fixture in Freetown on November 17.

The three-time African champions are leading Group L with six points after victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Gernot Rohr's men could qualify for the next edition of the continental tournament if they beat the Leone Stars home and away.

Aware of this, Musa has revealed his side will leave no stone unturned in their quest to secure maximum points in the double-header.

"It is true we don't know much of the Sierra Leone national team, but we have resolved to play our best game to beat them at our home and away," Musa told the media.

"Two victories over them will give us the ticket to AFCON, so we won't joke with the games.

"Playing without our ever-supportive fans at the newly refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia stadium will not affect our games both in Benin City and Freetown," he said.