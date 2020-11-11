Uganda: Expert Wants Govt to Limit Importation of Forest Products

A conservationist in natural resources has asked government to regulate importation of forest products, saying there is need to limit importation to only products that cannot be locally produced.

In Uganda, according to the expert, timber from neighbouring countries is considered legal once it enters the country, which makes it difficult to regulate trade of such products due to conflicting policies and procedures regarding entry and exit of timber into and from neighbouring countries.

Mr David Duli, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF country director, said the current law is silent about regulating importation of forest products, but clear in the local content provisions as well as Buy-Uganda Build Uganda Policy, which emphasize sourcing from locally registered businesses, forest products inclusive.

"There are no provisions in the PPDA Act guiding the procuring entity on how to procure forest products from sustainable sources, a harmonised and coordinated traceability system is also absent," he said.

Mr Duli was addressing a joint press briefing, in which he said the mandate for forest trade development should be assigned to a specific institution with a fully-fledged institutional mandate, noting there is need for a forest policy and law to highlight the importance of trade and its contribution.

Uganda imports approximately 9,000 m3 of high value mahogany and other sawn timber mainly from DR Congo, according to a 2012 report.

A study titled: 'Gap Analysis of the Hinderance to Effective Trade in Forest Products in Uganda' shows that more than 80 per cent of the timber traded in the market is illegal causing an estimated annual financial loss of sh23b through unpaid taxes.

Mr Duli said any procurement requiring use of timber or other forest products should have evidence of legality and sustainable management of the product source with preference to certified forest sources.

"Procurement entities should demand for timber harmer marks and or labelling by forest certification entities as part of the procedure," Mr Duli said, noting that whereas the law talks about sustainable procurement, it is important to specify responsibly-managed forest products that are explicit and exclude illegal timber from the procurement process.

Weak supervision

However, Ms Cissy Kagaba, the Anticorruption Coalition - Uganda executive director, attributed the gaps in the forest sector to lack of enforcement of the available laws.

"The illegal timber on the market is due to the low supervision in the forestry sector. The studies have been showing the increase in deforestation and we are here to demand for changes in handling of forest trade," Ms Kagaba said.