Uganda: Kabale Hospital Runs Out of Beds for Covid Patients

Kabale Regional Referral Hospital has run out of beds and Vitamin C drugs for Covid-19 patients as the cases soar. The Ministry of Health designated Kabale hospital as the management centre for Covid-19 patients in the Kigezi Sub-region. The hospital currently has 40 patients.

The hospital director, Ms Sophie Namasopo, said on Monday that the Vitamin C stock has reduced. She, however, said they were expecting more supplies from Joint Medical Stores this week.

Ms Namasopo further said the isolation centre is at full capacity and are planning to start admitting in tents.

The acting district health officer, Mr Alfred Besigensi, on Sunday said all the Covid-19 cases being managed at the hospital are from the community.

He blamed the increase of the cases on laxity in following guidelines put in place by the Ministry of Health such as observing social distancing, wearing of face masks and washing of hands.