Kenya: Victor Wanyama, Arnold Origi to Clash in Ps4 Contest

Ahead of their crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Wednesday, Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama and goalkeeper Arnold Origi will have their own battle.

The two are expected to battle it out in a Play Station 4 Fifa 21 match on Tuesday at 4pm, a day before the Comoros tie. Wanyama, who was the last foreign-based player to join the Stars camp, is welcoming back Origi to the national team, after a decade away.

"Video gaming is gaining traction among the youth in Kenya and we thought this is a good moment to give fans something to smile about now that they will not be allowed to attend the game on Wednesday evening due to Covid-19 restrictions," a source within the federation said.

"Wanyama and Origi love Fifa 21 and this will be a very engaging and interactive session with the fans as they get to watch the two talk about the upcoming game and as they battle," he added.

Origi, who recently parted ways with Finnish top-tier side HIFK, says he is excited to be back in the national team.

"I was away from Harambee Stars due to reasons beyond my control but I knew I would make a comeback, this particular chapter was never closed. I am really excited and looking forward to putting on the red, green, black and white kits of Kenya and representing my beloved country," he said.

"I am a senior player and I know the expectations are higher this time but I don't feel the pressure at all. I am here to play and help Kenya qualify for Afcon. That is my focus now and I am very ready for the job," he added.

Kenya versus Comoros game will be shown live on KBC Channel One. The return leg will be played in Moroni on Sunday afternoon.