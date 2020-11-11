Rwanda/Nigeria: Nigerian Striker Jimoh Signs for Rayon

10 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports have signed striker Sunday Oni Jimoh from Nigerian topflight league side Abia Warriors on a two-year deal, the club announced.

Jimoh is the second major foreign signing at Rayon after Jean Vital Ourega, of Côte d'Ivoire, who joined the Blues from DR Congo giants TP Mazembe.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of professional Nigerian striker Sunday Oni Jimoh," Rayon Sports tweeted.

The club also said that Jimoh was Abia Warriors' top-scorer last season.

Nine-time Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon finished second last season, and will only have the domestic league and the Peace Cup tournament to focus on after missing out on a spot in Caf competitions.

It was reported that Rayon, as the league's runners-up, would represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup but the ticket was awarded to AS Kigali, winners of the 2019 Peace Cup, following the cancellation of this year's Peace Cup due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020/21 local football season gets underway on December 4.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

