Nigeria: Former Kaduna Governor, Balarabe Musa, Is Dead

11 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

Abuja — Former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa is dead.

Alhaji Balarabe Musa was the leader of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP.

Meanwhile, Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate has described Alhaji Musa as an exemplar for prudence, dignify and honour.

A statement made available to Vanguard Wednesday by Senator Shehu Sani reads, "Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the former Governor of Kaduna State and the leader of the PRP has died.

"Nigeria has lost a patriot, a revolutionary, a nationalist, an honest man and a man of principles and conviction.

"Balarabe Musa lived an accomplished life of Honesty, simplicity and service to humanity.

"He was an exemplar for prudence, dignify and Honour.

"Balarabe Musa was the best Governor that has ever presided over the affairs of Kaduna State. He was one of the few Governors and politicians released after the collapse of the second republic and declared innocent of any wrongdoing.

"Balarabe died in active service in the command of his conscience."

