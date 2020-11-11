Ghana: 2 Armed Men Attack Sandema Church of Pentecost, Bolt With Offering

11 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Two armed men attacked the Sandema Central Assembly of the Church of Pentecost, and bolted with the congregations' offering as well as the phones and tablets of those present at the time of the incident.

The Presiding Elder of the Church, Francis AyeuenkanbeApanab, said he was certain the armed men received a tip off.

Speaking exclusively on Atinka FM's AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Elder Apanab,said that a deaconess of the Church was counting the offering (money) when the robbers arrived at the premises and asked her to stop counting the money and lie down.

"I was in the company of a deaconess, who is our financial secretary, and one elder. When the two men entered the Church, we even thought they were part of Covid-19 team sent by government to ensure that the Churche adhere to the Covid-19 protocol.They instructed us to lie down. They took the offering and bolted on their motorbike while giving warning shots," he narrated.

Asked if the Church suspects anyone, Elder Apanab explained that the time the robbers came suggested they had received a tip-off from a close source.

He said that the armed men arrived when the church had closed and everyone had left the premises with the exception of the financial secretary, one elder and himself.

