Nigeria: Man Kills Another Over Suspicion of Dating His Ex-Wife - Police

The Jigawa Police Command in Dutse says its operatives are searching for a man, simply identified as Umaru, for allegedly stabbing to death a 45-year-old man over suspicion of dating his ex-wife.

The command's spokesperson, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident, which occurred on Monday, at Dakaiyawa in Kaugama Local Government Area (LGA), of the state, to journalists on Wednesday.

Mr Jinjiri said that the fleeing suspect, on Monday, attacked and killed the victim, whom he suspected of having an affair with his ex-wife, who recently divorced him.

"On Nov. 9, at about 3 p.m., the Police in Dakaiyawa village in Kaugama LGA, received a report that at about 2:30 p.m., one Sale Dange aged 45, was stabbed with a knife by one Umar, of unknown address.

"The fleeing suspect stabbed the victim because he saw him with his ex-wife, whom he divorced just three days ago," Mr Jinjiri said.

He explained that upon receipt of the information, the police rushed to the scene and took the deceased to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The police spokesperson added that the corpse had been deposited at the mortuary after a post-mortem examination.

He said a manhunt had been launched to arrest the suspect, as investigation into the case continues.