Nigeria: Buhari Reinstates Unilag VC Ogundipe, Dissolves Governing Council

11 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Azeezat Adedigba

"The Vice Chancellor was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based. He should accordingly be re-instated."

President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated the embattled Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was suspended in August.

The president also dissolved the Governing Council of the university, formerly chaired by Wale Babalakin.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Gooong, said the president hopes these steps will bring peace, stability, focus and direction to the University.

According to President Buhari, the initial removal of Mr Ogundipe by the governing council did not follow due process.

"The Vice Chancellor was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based. He should accordingly be re-instated," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the crisis that led to the controversial removal of Mr Ogundipe as the vice-chancellor by the Wale Babalakin-led governing council of the university on August 12.

The federal government intervened in the crises by asking both Messrs Ogundipe and Babalakin to step aside until the conclusion of its investigation into the crisis.

Details shortly...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.