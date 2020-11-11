Nigeria: Buhari Presides Over Virtual FEC As Ministry of Aviation, Others Make Presentations

The cabinet observed a minute silence in honour of late Babatunde Lawal, who, until his death, was a Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation and Deputy Secretary of cabinet.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 23rd virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Works and Housing; Health, Environment, Aviation as well as Industry, Trade and Investment are expected to make presentations during the meeting.

NAN reports that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, joined the president at the Council Chamber for the meeting.

Others physically present at the Council Chamber are Ministers of Information, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Health, Osagie Ehanire; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo and Environment, Mahmood Muhammad.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja, online.

