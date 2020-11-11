Nigeria: Balarabe Musa Was a Great Man, We'll Miss His Wise Counsel - MBF

11 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Duru

Makurdi — The Middle Belt Forum, MBF says Nigeria would miss the wise counsel of former Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Balarabe Musa who died Wednesday.

The forum lamented that Nigeria had lost a great man whose demise had created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

Reacting to the death of the former Governor in a telephone interview, National President of MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus told Vanguard in Makurdi that the late Musa was an incorruptible Nigerian and an icon that lived a fulfilled life.

Dr Bitrus said "Balarabe Musa was a great man. We know he had good records. As Governor he didn't just move along with the crowd and because of that they impeached him but he didn't mind.

"That did not destroy his political carrier. He continued to give statesmanly advise and issued statements that helped Nigeria to move forward.

"He was somebody who was completely detribalized and haven been a member of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, the camp of Mallam Animu Kano which played politics of the 'Talakawas', that is politics of the ordinary people he impacted the lives of the ordinary people.

"So we have lost a great man and up till his death, he never stopped contributing positively to nation-building and giving wise counsel to Nigerians and Nigerian Government which we will all miss.

"We will miss a great icon, an incorruptible Nigerian whose demise has created a vacuum and we pray that he will meet his creator in the right way."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.