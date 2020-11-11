Nigeria: Balarabe Musa Was a Great Man, We'll Miss His Wise Counsel - MBF

Makurdi — The Middle Belt Forum, MBF says Nigeria would miss the wise counsel of former Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Balarabe Musa who died Wednesday.

The forum lamented that Nigeria had lost a great man whose demise had created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

Reacting to the death of the former Governor in a telephone interview, National President of MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus told Vanguard in Makurdi that the late Musa was an incorruptible Nigerian and an icon that lived a fulfilled life.

Dr Bitrus said "Balarabe Musa was a great man. We know he had good records. As Governor he didn't just move along with the crowd and because of that they impeached him but he didn't mind.

"That did not destroy his political carrier. He continued to give statesmanly advise and issued statements that helped Nigeria to move forward.

"He was somebody who was completely detribalized and haven been a member of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, the camp of Mallam Animu Kano which played politics of the 'Talakawas', that is politics of the ordinary people he impacted the lives of the ordinary people.

"So we have lost a great man and up till his death, he never stopped contributing positively to nation-building and giving wise counsel to Nigerians and Nigerian Government which we will all miss.

"We will miss a great icon, an incorruptible Nigerian whose demise has created a vacuum and we pray that he will meet his creator in the right way."

Vanguard News Nigeria