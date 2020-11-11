Rwanda: Coronavirus Turns Teeth on Refugees in Camps in Rwanda

10 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Leonce Muvunyi

A surge of coronavirus cases in refugee camps in Rwanda now threatens to further delay planned repatriation, which is already hit by inadequate funding.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, Mahama and Kiziba refugee camps in the Eastern and Western provinces, respectively, have both recorded 140 cases of the coronavirus infections in a span of two weeks. Other parts of the country have recorded 116 cases of infection within the same period.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has responded with stringent measures to contain the spread of the virus resulting in restricted movement making refugees wholly dependent on the agency.

"Mitigation measures, including partial lockdown and wearing of mask are in force," Andrew Vuganeza, Mahama camp manager told The EastAfrican.

REPARTRIATION WOES

Mr Vuganeza said the measures instituted have slowed the spread of the virus and 38 patients recovered so far.

"Living conditions have, of course, changed since the pandemic came because people are now forced to solely rely on the cash assistance to refugees by UNHCR, which was not even enough before," Jean-Bosco Kwibishatse, the head of refugees in Mahama camp.

According to UNHCR, of the Rwf3.099 billion ($3.16 million) required for refugees' needs during the pandemic, only Rwf461 million ($474, 000) -- or 15 per cent -- has been secured from the US. It is from this basket the agency draws funds to foot costs of testing for Covid-19 of every refugee returning home.

Over 15,000 refugees have signed up for repatriation to Burundi but UNHCR targets to send only 8,000 by the end of this year. Already 3,900 have left.

Read the original article on East African.

