South Africa: Raw Sewage Flowing Into Makhanda Dam

11 November 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Loyiso Dyongman

City's sewer system not coping

Raw sewage is flowing directly into the Zion Dam in Extension 6, Makhanda, from two manholes located 100 metres from the dam. Residents say the constant stench is unbearable and the problem started a year ago. The sewage has formed a bog and it is obstructing a road, forcing vehicles to make detours.

The Zion Dam is normally used by grazing animals. But Thulani Maki, who lives nearby, said that when there are water outages, which happens often, unexpectedly and at any time, people resort to using the Zion Dam to do laundry, wash cars and flush toilets.

"The municipality always has ... water outages. People will have no other alternative but to use the water. You will never know even if some are using it for cooking and drinking purposes when there is no water here," said Maki.

Melumzi Gxowa, who lives nearby, said, "It's like they are eating the sewage as they are breathing it every minute and throughout the year ... right in front of their house."

Makana Municipality spokesperson Yoliswa Ramokolo failed to respond to our queries.

Earlier this year, Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa told a media briefing that the municipality needed to find R395 million to fix its dilapidated sewerage connections and sewage treatment plants.

