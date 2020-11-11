Zimbabwe: Warriors Newboy Zemura Feels the Love

He sat out the Warriors' one-hour training session yesterday afternoon due to a slight knock, but newboy, Jordan Zemura, is feeling the love.

The Bournemouth fullback, who was last in the country five years ago, is the only newcomer in coach Zdravko Logarusic's charges for the 2021 AFCON qualifier against Algeria in Algiers tomorrow.

The team was expected to depart Harare on a charter flight last night and arrive in Algiers this morning.

And Zemura has already gelled with the rest of the squad, with Adam Chicksen his closest buddy.

Zemura was part of the Charlton Athletic Under-16 side when Chicksen was already a senior, and that relationship has helped him to quickly adapt to his new surroundings.

"I am at home, very much comfortable to be in the midst of such amazing players," said Zemura.

"The warmth I am feeling is incredible. I am ready to give the Warriors everything in the field, I am ready.

"I have seen the players, they are a fantastic group. They are hungry for success and you know what, with that kind of attitude, we are destined for glory.

"I think we have a good number of players who can make things happen. We have very good players dotted around the world.

"Algeria, obviously, are tricky customers, given that they have gone for about 20 games without defeat.

"But that is not to say they are unplayable. We are out to pick the maximum points."

Zemura said playing against such players like Algerian talisman, Riyad Mahrez, should inspire the Warriors.

"I am ready to face him (Mahrez), If I am given a chance to play, I will definitely do my best, he is good but I will try my best.

"It takes character, which I am sure the guys possess.

"Algeria are the African champions, they are the best team on the continent right now, in terms of form.

"But, we will play against the best, prove a point or two against the best and find our way to the top, that's how it works.

"I am very happy to be part of this amazing group, I am happy to be among them.

"If I am given a chance to prove myself, yeah, I am ready for the challenge, otherwise, I am very happy for the faith shown in me by the coaches."