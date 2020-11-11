Zimbabwe: More Competitions for Swimming

11 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Sports Reporter

WITH the swimming season making notable progress, more provinces are expected to go a step further and start staging their own competitions.

The availability of facilities, though, remains a challenge.

The season got underway in September, under strict Covid-19 guidelines and regulations, to keep athletes, and everyone involved, safe. Harare were the first to stage competitions before Bulawayo came on board.

Although there are still challenges with some areas such as Midlands still struggling to access facilities, there are some positive signs.

Masvingo are scheduled to host their provincial gala this month.

Mashonaland Country District have also indicated they are going to host an invitational meet this month. Zimbabwe swimming chairperson, Tracey Doorman, underlined the importance of having all provinces running their competitions.

"It's incredibly important that all the provinces (have competitions), we are not just about Harare and Bulawayo, we are about swimming countrywide," said Doorman.

"So, obviously, in the Bulawayo competitions, we have Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South, who are taking part in the competitions in Bulawayo.

"They don't have their own galas because they are relatively new structures, so this is incredibly important that all provinces are active.

"Unfortunately, the challenges which face different provinces are different, not all the provinces face the same challenges or (have) the same resources.

"Masvingo, for example, usually only have their provincial championships, they just don't have the personnel to run more than one gala.

"So, they have their championships usually at the end of November.

"They have been struggling to get training, similarly in the Midlands, they are struggling to get training in Midlands because of the schools, some of the schools are not allowing clubs to go in." Mashonaland Country District, bringing together swimmers from some of the schools in Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central, are anticipating to host their invitational on November 27.

"I think everybody is trying their level best to work with the conditions, with facilities that are available to them and things like that.

"But, every province has got its own challenges. It's not like we can forget the Covid-19 implications.

"Even Masvingo they have assured me that their provincial championships, at the end of November, are going to take place.

"I am pretty confident that the provincial championships, and the invitational Mashonaland Country District gala, are going to take place," said Doorman.

For Harare the challenge has been on juniors competitions since the schools they usually engage are still to open their facilities.

However, events for seniors have been taking place at Les Brown.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.