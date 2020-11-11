Zimbabwe: Manufacturers Urged to Be Innovative

Senior Reporter

Manufacturers must be innovative and work towards increasing production despite the negative effects of Covid-19, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

This was said on his behalf by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga after receiving a donation of 250 pairs of footwear from Bata Shoe Company for frontline health workers.

President Mnangagwa commended Bata Shoe Company for staying afloat in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are so happy to receive the donation, and more importantly to note that Bata is operating at full swing. Gweru is synonymous with Bata. We even heard you used to own your football team," said President Mnangagwa.

"I am so moved and happy to learn that Bata factories are now fully operational, where you are now making various products. Your commitment towards the social responsibility in all areas is commendable. Just now you have told us of what you are doing in assisting the education sector. We are quite aware of what you are doing in Gweru. Now you have come to make your contribution towards the fight against Covid-19."

President Mnangagwa thanked the organisation and Zimbabweans in general for the overwhelming support that they have given to Government since the pandemic was declared a national disaster in March.

"We don't take your contribution to our frontline health workers lightly. The footwear, will be put to good use. Covid-19 has wreaked havoc worldwide," he said.

He warned Zimbabweans against complacency, since the world is facing a second spike of the pandemic. "Unfortunately, now as we speak the world have been disturbed by the second spike. We are well aware of what is happening in the United States of America, what is happening in Europe," he said.

Bata Shoe Company managing director Mr Simon Mutisya said the donation is meant to assist the frontline workers during the second spike of Covid-19.

"We are standing with the people of Zimbabwe through contributing towards the fight against Covid-19. We have donated gumboots, which are very good for the frontline health workers," said Mr Mutisya.

The function was attended by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is the Covid-19 National Taskforce chairperson, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza among other top Government officials.