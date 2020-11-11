Kenya: Private Hospitals in Kisii Face Probe for 'Hiding Covid-19 Patients'

County officials are investigating claims that some private hospitals in Kisii town are colluding with patients to delay Covid-19 testing.

The hospitals have been accused of admitting people infected with Covid-19 as general patients despite exhibiting serious symptoms, exposing hundreds to the dreaded virus.

The suspected coronavirus patients who come from well-off families get admitted among other patients to avoid the stigma associated with the disease, officials claim.

County Commissioner Abdirasack Jaldesa, who co-chairs the County Covid-19 Emergency Response Committee with Governor James Ongwae, said the trend is dangerous as it helps in rapid spread of the virus.

He added that investigations have started with a view of taking action against the hospitals as the practice amounts to medical negligence and sabotages government's efforts in fighting the pandemic.

Stigma

"It is something we are discussing as the Covid-19 response team. It all boils down to stigma where people do not want to be known that they are infected with the virus," said Mr Jaldesa.

The patients are said to seek refuge in private hospitals and are only transferred to public Covid-19 facilities when their conditions get worse.

Cases have been reported of patients admitted in the private facilities for over two weeks, receiving treatment for breathing difficulties, chest complications, loss of taste and smell and other symptoms with the hospital management reluctant to have them tested for Covid-19.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Private hospitals have explained that the delays in testing the patients was caused by the slow pace at government labs, a claim the authorities have rubbished. Once the patients die, the hospitals claim that samples had been taken from the patients but the results had delayed.

The patients and their families are then slapped with huge medical bills raising questions whether the hospitals are focused on business or saving lives first.

Kisii County had by Monday recorded 644 positive cases and 23 deaths. Public Health Director Richard Onkware said private hospitals account for half of the deaths.

Critical cases

He explained that the deaths in private hospitals could be prevented if interventions on critical cases were done earlier.

"We have cases of patients who have died on admission at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital. This is because they delay at home with the virus fearing to go to hospital where they will be isolated. Others are referred from private hospitals and come in critical condition."

Most of the private hospitals don't have Intensive Care Units and cannot handle critically ill patients. The Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital is the biggest public health institution in South Nyanza and serves over six million people in Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Kericho and Narok counties. Kisii County currently has a 310-bed isolation capacity and 15 ICU beds.

"We can prevent some of the Covid-19 infections if people seek medical interventions in good time," said Dr Onkware.