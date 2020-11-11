Zimbabwe: Endless Power Struggles Holding Back National Development - Busha

11 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

BUSINESSMAN and opposition politician Joseph Makamba Busha has attributed the country's recurrent problems to continued fighting among politicians in the country he says have expended their energies of tussling for positions.

The Free Zimbabwe Congress leader was addressing the media after his party's policy conference weekend.

Busha accused his opponents within the country's political arena of focusing mainly on personal gain at the expense of a country that is hopping from one crisis to another.

"I think Zimbabwe lacks progressive leadership and a sense of unity and purpose so that we make sure we save our people," he said.

"Instead of focusing on the problems in government, people are focusing on personal positions and what they get from the country."

For years, the country has seen factional fights in the ruling Zanu PF's presidium.

Zimbabwe has seen continued infighting within the ruling Zanu PF party.

After a protracted fight for control of the party, incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa elbowed his now late predecessor Robert Mugabe to assume control of a country that continues to sink into the economic abyss.

The Zanu PF leader has also been linked to a struggle for control of the ruling party with his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

However, Busha has insisted there could never be any development in the country full of internal strife especially within the ruling party.

"Where there is conflict, there is no development. So, conflict must be avoided at all times and to do so, one must be able to have a shared vision and also have shared goals as a country or as a people," he said.

He urged his opponents to set aside their differences and try to fix the problems being faced in the country.

"My view is that there is more leadership tussles than trying to fix our problems. We need to be able to set aside our differences and say what do we do for the country," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.