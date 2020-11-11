Kenya: Swvl Kenya Introduces Long Distance Travel Service

Nairobi — Swvl Kenya has commenced the rolling out of a new innovation that will allow commuters to use the platform for long-distance travel in Kenya, as part of their travel service.

The new service will offer commuters the chance to book and pay for their upcountry trips going forward to over 12 destinations including Naivasha, Nakuru, Molo, Eldoret, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Nyeri, Nanyuki & Machakos through the Swvl app.

The firm will start partnering exclusively with existing Matatu SACCOs and operators plying long-distance routes across the country.

The innovation is in line with Swvl's strategic approach to providing commuters with frictionless, tech-enabled safe commutes.

"We are constantly innovating for the Kenyan commuter to provide them with safe, tech-enabled commutes that make it easier for them to travel. We are looking to make it easier for Kenyans to make their journeys upcountry, especially as we approach the festive season next month. This desire is what prompted us to partner with the matatu saccos who already provide this service and help them in streamlining the process of filling up their vehicles by giving them a digital platform," said Dip Patel, the General Manager for Swvl in Kenya.

The service will be accessible to all commuters through the Swvl app and users can pre-book their rides in a similar manner to their regular Swvl rides in Nairobi.

Patel said rides will operate on fixed timings and fixed prices adding that the service will be rolled out progressively in the coming weeks.

Long-distance travel operators who would like to operate on the app shall continue to be onboarded as well.