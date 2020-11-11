Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Bin Salman

11 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the People, the House of Khalifa and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain following the death of Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman.

In his message of comfort, the President mourned the departed Prime Minister as a great friend of Kenya and an astute global leader whose contribution to regional peace processes in the Middle East shall be dearly missed.

"The death of Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman is a big blow to the world especially in the Middle East where he was a celebrated peace champion and an icon of tranquility.

"As Kenyans, we have lost a comrade, a friend who stood with us and ardently supported our multilateral efforts to ensure peace and stability in Eastern and the Horn of Africa region.

"At bilateral level, Prime Minister Salman worked tirelessly to ensure strong ties between Kenya and Bahrain through trade, diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges," President Kenyatta eulogised.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman, 84, was one of the longest serving leaders in the Middle East having taken over the premiership in 1970, a year before the Gulf nation attained independence in 1971.

President Kenyatta wished the House of Khalifa and the People of Bahrain God's enduring comfort as they mourn their departed leader.

