Kenyatta, Odinga Snub Naivasha Bbi Meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his 'Handshake' partner Raila Odinga were no-shows in Naivasha yesterday, despite being expected.

Governors, their deputies and MCAs have been meeting in Naivasha for two days to build consensus on the Building Bridges Initiative report, before presenting new proposals they want contained in the document before it can be subjected to a referendum.

Left in a huff

At around 4pm yesterday, reports emerged that the two principals were on their way to the venue.

They however cancelled their trip at the last minute to the chagrin of participants who had gathered to welcome them.

The leaders left the venue of the meeting in a huff, complaining that the duo had snubbed the meeting.

However, Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said the proposals by the county chiefs will be handed to the two principals in State House today.

"We have made our proposals and we will hand them over to President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga on Wednesday at State House," Mr Oparanya said.

He also revealed that Mr Odinga had attended the meeting virtually and promised them that their proposals will be factored in the report before the referendum process kicks off.