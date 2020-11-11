Ethiopian Human Rights Commission Condemns More Arrest of Journalists As Police Keeps All Incommunicado

11 November 2020
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)
press release

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) confirmed that four more journalists were arrested overnight. They are Haftu Gebregzhiabher, Tsegaye Hadush, & Abreha Hagos from Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA's) and Udi Mussa from Oromia Media Network (OMN).

"EHRC learned with concern the arrest of more journalists" Daniel Bekele, Commissioner of EHRC said this morning. "We reiterate our call for the respect of due & fair process."

This morning the lawyer for Addis Standard's editor Medihane Ekubamichael, was denied access to his client from the federal police. The Addis Abeba police said yesterday that the federal police were responsible for the custody of Medihane, who was initially detained on Saturday November 07 and was rearrested after being released on Monday.

The colleagues of the three EPA journalists and OMN's Udi Mussa who spoke to Addis Standard on conditions of anonymity for fear of their safety, said all them have been kept incommunicado since their arrests. Udi was arrested yesterday.

Although Daniel said they were detained overnight, a journalist at EPA said that his three colleagues: Haphtom G/Egizabeher and Tsegaye Hagos, both Editors at the state owned Ethiopian Herald Newspaper published by Ethiopian Press Agency, and Abreha Hagos, Reporter at Al-Alem , the Arabic version of EPA, were a;; detained since last Saturday. No family visits were allowed and no legal team is able to establish contact as of the writing of this news.

Yesterday Daniel tweeted saying the EHRC :expresses its concern over the re-arrest of Addis Standard's Editor Medihane Ekubamichael and the continued detention of Bekalu Alamirew of Awlo Media "for an alleged media related offense." The police have arrested Journalist Bekalu Alamirew on Saturday as is Medihane.

"We reiterate our call for the respect of due & fair process & will keep monitoring the situation", Daniel said. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.