Namibia: Calls for Emergency Meeting On Food-and-Mouth Disease

THE Namibian livestock industry has hosted a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) emergency meeting after a new outbreak was reported in the Kavango West region last month.

The meeting, attended by different stakeholders in the country's livestock industry, was held in Windhoek on Friday last week.

Present at the meeting was Paul Strydom, chief executive officer of the Meat Board of Namibia, who discussed the benefits of assisting farmers.

"As an industry, we are making sure we are looking after the animals' health and also assist the Directorate of Veterinary Services to make sure they can combat the current challenge," Strydom said.

Milton Maseke, the Meat Corporation of Namibia's senior manager for safety, health and quality assurance, offered donations from Meatco.

"When there is an outbreak in the country, we are concerned because our business is highly affected by this," Maseke said.

The donations included food, camping equipment, maize meal, canned beef, washing soda and roadblock equipment.

Meatco also made 22 vehicles available for mobility and the distribution of donations to villages.

Albertina Shilongo, chief veterinary officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Re-form, and her team said they have limited funds to implement disease-control measures sufficiently to contain the outbreak. "So far, the disease is at three villages in the Kavango West region, and at three villages in the Kavango East region, and we want to make sure it is eliminated," she said.