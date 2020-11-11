Namibia: Opposition Blasts Shaningwa

11 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

OPPOSITION party leaders have blasted Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa for saying opposition parties are not allowed at Outapi. Shaningwa also said opposition leaders are saboteurs seeking to cause president Hage Geingob's administration to fail.

She made these remarks at a Swapo rally at Outapi on Saturday. Shaningwa discouraged her party's members and supporters from voting for opposition candidates, because some of them will become members of the National Council, she said.

"They will not pass the bills passed in the National Assembly because they want to polarise the Swapo-led government," she said.

"That's why you see them running up and down," she said. Shaningwa said opposition candidates want to convince people that Geingob made no contribution to the country dur-ing his last term.

"They are crying so hard to become councillors. Don't let them," she cautioned.

She also told people attending the rally not to allow opposition party leaders who swear in parliament to be voted in again.

"They don't want issues of nation build-ing to be discussed. They insult people, removing their blazers in the National Assembly as you have seen [...] they want to fight in parliament.

"We should distance ourselves from such people. They should not return to parliament. They should not enter our town," she said.

Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement activist Job Amupanda, who is contesting for a seat on the Windhoek City Council, said Shaningwa does not mean what she says.

"It's figurative speech, which is popular in Swapo. We will send her a calendar so that she can clearly learn that we are in 2020, and not in 1970," Amupanda said yesterday.

Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) parliamentarian Kalimbo Iipumbu said Shaningwa's comments are not "pa-rental" and she should consider her age.

"Her utterances are childish. When you are greedy and see others wanting to bring change, you will start labelling them with fake nonsensical utterances," he said.

