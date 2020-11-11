South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 740,254 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 740 254 with 1 729 new cases identified since the last report

Regrettably, we report 106 COVID-19 related deaths today: 12 from KwaZulu Natal, 24 from Eastern Cape, 15 from the Free State, 33 from North West, 7 from Gauteng, and 15 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 951. Of the 106 deaths reported today, 15 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 2 in Eastern Cape, 2 in the Free State, 2 in Gauteng, 1 in KwaZulu Natal, and 8 in Western Cape.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 683 194 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.