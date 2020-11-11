South Africa: Harmony in the Valley

analysis

Earlier this year the Covid-19 hard lockdown led to extreme hunger and hardship in poor communities throughout SA. But many communities stood up, starting food kitchens, food gardens and other activities to build community cohesion. Six months later, this photo essay shows the day-to-day activities at the Makers Valley Partnership (MVP) in Johannesburg.

We Care Wellness Centre, championed by Nando's, in partnership with the University of Johannesburg homeopath department in Victoria Yards. The centre provides free holistic, homeopathic healthcare to the community. Doctors and final-year students from the university come three times a week. (Photo: Lungile Hlatshwayo) The distribution of masks to children waiting in line at the soup kitchen was as important as a meal. Morgan Du Toit (front, right), Jenny Knoetze (front, left), Monique Knoetze and Vicky Oliphant (back, left), and Gugulethu Ncube (holding lunch box) receive masks and soup at Victoria Yards, Johannesburg. (Photo: Lungile Hlatshwayo) With material donated to Timbuktu in the Valley by Victoria Yards, community members Zinhle Sithole and Bongiwe Majola sewed masks as part of their Covid-19 response. The masks were distributed to children in the area. (Photo: Lungile Hlatshwayo) In partnership with LOCK (Love Our City Klean), Makers Valley Partnership runs an...