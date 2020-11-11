Namibia: Schoolgirl Shares Bizarre Kidnapping Ordeal

A 10-YEAR-OLD girl has escaped unscathed after a kidnapping incident allegedly involving an unknown suspect carrying her to a dumpsite, blindfolding her and disappearing.

The girl says she was abducted while walking to school last week at Elyambala at Ongwediva.

She has to walk a kilometre to and from school every day.

The girl says she was on her way to school on Wednesday morning when she was snatched by an unknown man who carried her to the Ongwediva dumpsite.

She says the stranger carried her on his shoulders while she was kicking and crying.

He took her to the dumpsite, blindfolded her, threw her to the ground and then disappeared.

"I was walking and I saw a man behind me, but before I knew what was happening, I was on his shoulders. He didn't say a thing, I was crying and he kept walking.

"He took me to the dumpsite, put a cloth on my face and disappeared. I took the cloth off and ran all the way back home and told my mother," the girl says.

Her mother says she was shocked when her daughter returned home crying when she was supposed to be at school.

"She came home crying and told me she was snatched by a man who took her to the dumpsite. I am just grateful she was not harmed. This is a horrific experience; I will not let my daughter walk to school alone any more. I don't know what I would have done if something happened to her," she says.

The Oshana police are urging inhabitants of the region to take care of their children and make sure they are safe.

Oshana regional police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo confirmed the incident.

"A Namibian female of 10 years old and her mother came to the station and opened a case of kidnapping. The child was taken to the hospital and the doctor reported that no harm was done to her. People need to take better care of their kids; it's not safe to let children walk to school alone," he said.